To the editor:
I would like to offer some clarification of facts in reply to a letter to the editor from Larry Wolf published last week. Mr. Wolf claimed the Noble County Economic Development executive director "supported the (proposed widening and flattening of Baseline Road) project."
This characterization of the director's reply to a request for comment from a reporter in attendance at the meeting of the Noble County Council is at best erroneous. At worst, it is irresponsible, because insinuating that Noble County Economic Development is insensitive to or careless about the tax implications of any economic development initiative damages the reputation of our county and the region.
I was in the room when the director replied to the reporter's request for comment. The comments shared were in no way an endorsement of this or any other particular road project. To paraphrase, what was said is that good roads are important for economic development. That is a fact, not an opinion or endorsement of a project. Said another way, bad roads do nothing to help spur economic development.
I think it is important to note that the Economic Development organization was not in the room to weigh in on the topic and was not part of the formal discussion. Mr. Wolf’s letter may have misled some to think otherwise.
Thank you for the opportunity to share this view from an eyewitness. It is my opinion that Mr. Wolf's letter misrepresented not only the director, but the efforts of Noble County Economic Development, a nonprofit organization that strives to support and encourage a thriving economy across Noble County while respecting those whose responsibility it is to decide which projects are in the best interest of their taxpayers, based on their own analysis of the facts.
Lori Gagen
Albion
