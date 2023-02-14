To the Editor:
“No charge against a minority seems to be more damaging than the claim that they pose a threat of some sort to the children of the majority.”
— John Boswell, “Christianity, Social Tolerance, and Homosexuality
In January, I wanted to provide my input as someone who grew up “gay, very gay” in Kendallville to the East Noble School Board. There was a controversy surrounding a STUDENT REQUESTED LGBTQ club at East Noble High School, and I felt that it would be good for students, so I elected to speak.
Prior to that day, I tried to make a formal outline of what I wanted to say, but couldn’t. I decided to just ad lib it. Big mistake. “I guess I’m here to speak about the LGBTQ club,” I remember saying, adding that I was just going to tell them the “ground truth” of what it was like growing up gay in Kendallville. After this, as I attempted to further articulate, I zoned out.
Having studied psychology and benefiting from years in therapy, though I didn’t realize it at the time, I now know that in “zoning out,” I was actually dissociating.
Dissociation is a common trauma response. The trauma, if you’re wondering, is because of the constant bigotry I was subject to growing up, only compounded by the best-case indifference of our elected leadership.
I started to have a panic attack. Then, I got angry. I don’t remember everything, though definitely did not intend to make certain admissions, including the admission that growing up gay in this community meant that, at 13, I learned the difference between not wanting to exist and actively wanting to die. I also shared that a trans relative who grew up in this community has been to the hospital ~5 times. This wasn’t because of the LGBTQ+ groups like the Carpenters say. It was because of what I was taught in Church.
My intent was to stay for the duration of the meeting, out of respect, but at the end of my address, I apologized to the board and left. I’d been awake since 3AM for work. The actual reason I wanted to leave was because I felt like I was crawling out of my skin and needed to go because I frankly could not stand to hear the Carpenters’ usual deluded monologue.
Now, as for the actual events that transpired prior to this inflection point. I want to provide supplemental information.
Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. A certain political party, I’ll let you guess who, was largely responsible for the out sized response against the club. Quote with modest revisions for clarity:
“ENHS is deciding whether to approve a Gender & Sexuality Alliance club. This club feeds into the adult version of GSA which is a social and dating organization for the LGBT[Q]+ community. This is the literal definition of “grooming” our students for the adult club. Please contact the superintendent and board members who are gathering public input whether to approve the club. Our founders left schools under local control for a reason. This isn’t what we want for the children in Kendallville. We need to protect them from their outrageous agenda.”
They defined grooming as ensnaring children into a world where they eventually find themselves engaging in sexually deviant behavior. They also provided “evidence” to support their claim, including a fake website. I could write a wholly separate letter disputing the quality and implications of said evidence, but for want of ample space, I won’t.
Per the board’s meeting minutes, there is a distinct anti-LGBTQ backlash at the meeting following the Noble GOP’s call to action.
One resident is on record saying she knew ENSC would likely be sued but they were fine with that “because she would rather see her tax dollars pay for litigation than supporting this immoral club at the school.” An official with the Noble County Republican Party spoke in opposition to the group because “our founding fathers said our schools should be run at the local level and bringing California curriculum into Noble County is not what she wants. She also wants the board to mandate some sort of training for teachers to leave the kids alone. She claims that 70% of kids that identify as TRANGENDER, if you leave them alone, will grow up to be HETROSEXUAL adults.” (Source: ENSC Meeting Minutes)
No mention of the grooming slander was made to the school board according to the meeting minutes.
I trust that many people do not recognize this for what it is, which is part of a broader trend across the U.S. that is woefully antagonistic to queer people. Not just at East Noble, but at school districts across the country, in state legislatures, and elsewhere.
Setting aside the so-called anti-woke bills, let’s now look at the growing threat against queer people.
Groups such as the Proud Boys have turned their gaze away from treachery toward intimidating the queer community. Like the Republicans, they do so under the pretense of “protecting children.”
In South Bend, in October, the Michiana chapter of the Proud Boys, (Y’all Qaeda, if you will? The Q Klux Klan?) sought to disrupt an “all ages drag show” held at “The Well Coffee House.” The South Bend Tribune Reports:
“[The group] shared plans to shut the All Ages Drag Show Halloween Edition down, calling the organizers ‘nasty satanic scum.’” They were joined by a handful of religious protesters who accused the organizers of grooming. (“Proud Boys aim to disrupt South Bend drag event but are outnumbered by LGBTQ advocates”) I
Bloomington, another all ages drag event, was targeted with threats and a protest by the Proud Boys as reported by Indiana Public Media. In addition to threats made by the Proud Boys, The Bloomington Young Republicans tweeted that it was time to “fight fire with fire,” personally attacking the venue owner. Indiana Public Media:
“After the event, the Republican group took credit for the ‘large public backlash’ it said Cummings endured as a result of its activism.” The Young Republicans: “Our local activism was successful, the business & building owner who hosted a drag show that was ‘kid-friendly’ received a large public backlash for their actions. We did exactly what we needed to, and hopefully stopped Kurtis Cummings from advancing in his political career.” (Bloomington Young Republicans) The group was heckled by commenters because it was plain that their protest had no meaningful effect on the event, except for ensuring that it sold out and galvanizing support for the LGBTQ community, many going to defend the venue / stage a counter-protest on the day of the event. Frankly, this doesn’t surprise me, because if there’s something that I can expect from the Republicans, it’s patting themselves on the back for a job not done.
I understand drag shows may appear morally fraught to some. Don’t attend them. Don’t permit your kids to attend. Problem solved!. Like all forms of art, different performances may not meet our standards of taste, but the moral panic surrounding drag shows billed as “family friendly” or “all ages” is overblown. The accusation against venues who host these events as being “groomers” is dangerously reckless because it gives terrorist organizations such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers license to try what they did in D.C., this time against ordinary American citizens.
QUEER PEOPLE ARE CONTINUING TO DIE. Just a week into 2023, the year’s first notable trans death occurred. Jasmine “Star” Mack was stabbed to death in Washington D.C. Not long after, missing trans person KC Johnson of 27 years, was found dead in Wilmington, North Carolina. Trans deaths often go unreported. In addition, while not every reported trans death is a hate crime, it is arguable that, given how much they exist on the fringes of society, trans people are intrinsically more exposed to dangerous elements resulting in their untimely end. It is also arguable that in seeking to erase visibility of the LGBTQ community in public spaces, the authoritarians seek to cast the whole of our demographic into the fringe of society, which is dangerous to young members of our community because it means any attempt to explore that secret part of themselves may expose them to elements that they would not have otherwise encountered if they were permitted to be who they are openly and under adult supervision.
Authoritarians will give no heed to this, but they definitely don’t want your children to read a book with gay people in it. That’s where their priorities lie.
I know that we live in a proudly backward state, but frankly, just because this state will almost never do the right thing, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t raise hell over it.
I’ve heard of these so-called book bans and I will tell you that if Indy decides to follow other states’ lead, I will make it my mission to buy every unjustly censored book, and distribute them everywhere. You will have no refuge from titles deemed “too controversial” for students. Residents will be perplexed as to why a copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird” accompanies them in a McDonald’s bathroom stall. Social conservatives will scream in terror, “my midwestern sensibilities!” before fainting after discovering “Gender Queer” on a park bench. I might even procure a few copies of the Communist Manifesto for Rome City to scare Robert Sparkman, this having the added benefit of allowing him to learn what communism actually means.
All books will have an insert: “This book was brought to you by the Indiana Republican Party. Let (Rep/Senator) know what title you found at ————— .” This isn’t a threat. It’s a promise. Except, for legal reasons, it’s a joke.
I would not have taken a stand like I have been over the last four months two years ago, when I was intend to just leave Indiana. My queer friends tease me for deciding to stay here because, to them, this town is beyond redemption, as is this state. I disagree. Something is different. Something has changed. Internally.
Part of the reason is January 6th and the response from the Republicans. My heart shattered that day. Prior to 2020, I felt a tinge of sympathy for the GOP because I felt there was this honorable core — the “true” GOP — that was being perverted by the far-right, and “this too shall pass.” I wanted more than anything for things to go back to normal. It wouldn’t. I silently begged that Jim Banks and his ilk in Congress would eventually wake up and realize what was happening. They wouldn’t. Whatever semblance of that honorable GOP is dead, in its wake, the ghost of the pre-Trump era and mediocre politicians.
January 6 showed me that simply ignoring crazy conspiracy theories with hopes that it will eventually all blow over does not work. Yes, it IS hard to take some of what the other side is saying seriously, but we must. It also showed me how many so-called patriots don’t actually care for this country, just themselves and their clique.
Another reason is that while yes, I could go to virtually any other community and at least feel comfortable in my own skin, gay and trans kids will continue to suffer under the current regime HERE. And I cannot run away from the damage that is already done to me, it followed me when I tried. Also, I’m a glutton for punishment apparently, and why go and thrive in another town when I could be here and make all the homophobes go mad and hold a mirror up to those in power: “Yes, this is who you are, what are you going to do about it?”
In a way, between organizing the Pride Rally, and just being more vocal against the 15-hit wonder that is the GOP, I’m finding my purpose. Having given people more than enough time to educate themselves about queer issues, enough is enough. Intellectualizations and persuasive writing alone isn’t going to cut it. It’s time to act, it’s time to lead from the heart, to be frank and candid. I am resolute, and I call on all to join me:
We should not allow ourselves to be censured by platitudes about civility and decorum and whether this is the "right place" to fight for what's right. Politics can go to hell. A community that tolerates bigotry against the vulnerable, who has no fidelity to truth, and whose constituency would much rather dwell in a quiet chamber of wanton ignorance than deal with the discomfort associated with the reality that what’s at stake here is PEOPLE’S LIVES hardly deserves either.
Civility, when organic, is a blessing; when used to censure dissidents, a vice. And if there’s one thing this town’s establishment class does well, it’s the latter.
In solidarity,
Zion McNull
Kendallville
