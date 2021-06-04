New online poll is about QAnon
Our new poll asks:
How many people do you know personally who are followers of QAnon?
So far, nearly two-thirds of the people who have answered have selected as their response, “No one.”
The responses, so far, are “Myself,” 1.4%; “One or more,” 17.4%; “No one,” 65.2%; and “Not sure,” 15.9%.
QAnon, according to reports, now has followers that number in the millions, worldwide.
In brief, QAnon is based on beliefs such as the claim that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshiping pedophiles in government, business and the media.
QAnon believers anticipate a day of reckoning when prominent people such as former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be arrested and executed.
True believers contend deliberate misinformation is sown into Q’s messages — making the conspiracy theories impossible to disprove, in their minds.
Some of the people who were arrested following the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol say their belief in QAnon caused them to do what they did and they are using that as a defense.
To respond to the poll, go to kpcnews.com/polls
Prior to the QAnon poll, we asked:
What change during COVID would you like, personally, to continue?
The responses have been:
Nothing! — 48.4%
Working remotely from home — 14.9%
Connecting more often via Zoom, phone calls, etc. — 5.3%
Wearing a mask in crowded situations — 26.7%
Other — 4.6%
Online polls are not scientific but they give an interesting “snapshot” of public opinion.
