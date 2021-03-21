To DeKalb High School graduates Alex “A.J.” Hummer and Isaac Hummer, members of the the National Wheelchair Basketball championship team. Their University of Texas-Arlington team won the collegiate championship for 2021 in a tournament March 12-13 at the University of Alabama.
To Kendallville Police Sgt. Justin Beall, who was presented with the Police Officer of the Year award during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
To the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum which won a statewide competition for a $249,725 grant from the Indiana Destination Development Corp. The museum will use the funds to create a permanent gallery and exhibition titled the “E.L Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship.”
To Garrett and Auburn, which have been rated among Indiana’s safest cities by online insurance website AdvisorSmith Solutions. Auburn ranked fourth among mid-size cities with populations between 10,000-50,000. Garrett rates as the seventh-safest small city — among communities with fewer than 10,000 residents. The rankings are based on crime statistics.
