Miracle Tree blessing appreciated
To the Editor:
Dear Miracle Tree Blessing:
Words cannot describe how grateful we are for your kindness.
Your gifts to our loved one on Christmas touched our hearts profoundly. For us, Christmas could have been depressing, but you stepped in and made it joyful instead.
You truly are an answer to prayer!
As for me, you were my Christmas gift!
My heart swells as tears of gratitude for you blur my vision, so please excuse any flaws in this letter.
Your kindness, and thoughtful giving are so very appreciated!
Thank you, and God bless you!
Miracle Tree Family 190
Kathy Everetts
Kimmell
