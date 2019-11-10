25 years ago
• The East Noble girls cross country team performed like champions at the state meet in Indianapolis. Amy Yoder crossed the finish line first, 400 yards ahead of her nearest competitor, while the Knights team finished fourth overall. Team members are Alyson Mills, Marcia Yoder, Amy Yoder, Lisa Sherer, Sarah Baker, Abbie Atz and Lori Miller. They are coached by Charlie Barnum. Westview’s Andy Begley captured first place in the boy’s race. Begley also won the Charles F. Mass Mental Attitude Award.
