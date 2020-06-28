To the editor:
Now that local public schools are communicating plans for this fall’s in person learning, some parents in a survey are saying they won’t send their students to school if masks are required. Steve Garbacz’s June 23, 2020, column states that not sending your kid to school is an “… arguably less effective educational experience ...”
A one size fits all approach is not the best for many things including education. Many public schools serve families well. Yet many families find private and homeschool education fits their needs and goals better than public schools. Statistics, colleges, and employers will tell you homeschooling and private education works. Private and homeschooling education looks different. Being different, however, does not render the educational experience “less effective.”
With all the changes that COVID-19 has brought and is still bringing, parents should evaluate if the current education choice is still right for them. After all, the changes can greatly affect children. Most parents know that the education decision choice is not just about mask wearing. It is a multifaceted consideration that includes academics, transportation, timing of school day, mental health of the child, goals, values, risks, classroom atmosphere, and more.
For parents looking for education alternatives, several local homeschooling support groups are willing to assist you in obtaining good information to make the best decision possible for your children:
angolachristianeducators@gmail.com
https://www.steubencountyhomeschoolers.com/
Paula Thomas
Angola
