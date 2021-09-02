To the editor:
Wee Creations provides outstanding childcare. I am deeply appreciative of the common sense COVID-19 precautions, active practice of conscious discipline and the professional staff at Wee Creations.
It is an excellent program, and my family is thankful for their hard work, done with love.
Kylie Lowry
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.