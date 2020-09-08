America deserves better than Trump
To the editor:
Joshua Kaleb Watson, Mohammed Haitham, Cameron Walters are the names of American military servicemen who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pensacola, Florida, in December 2019 by a Saudi national. Mohammed Alshamrani, the Saudi terrorist flight student along with his buddies from Saudi Arabia, all had links on their electronic devices to radical extremist websites. They were planning another 911 style attack right under the nose of Mr. law and order Donald Trump. Same country who dismembers journalist with bone saws.
In May 2017 Turkish dictator Erdogan instructed his personal security team to attack peaceful American protesters who opposed his visit to Washington D.C. Many were beaten and injured by 24 Turkish thug nationals. In March 2018 Trump dropped all charges against these American attackers.
In Oct. of 2010 Rand Paul supporters threw a 23 year-old girl to the ground and began standing on her head because she didn’t support Rand and his supporters said they were there to “take out” anti-Paul supporters.
Remember the Navy veteran who was pepper sprayed and beaten by Trump’s secret police for standing still. Or the elderly man pushed to the ground and hospitalized with head injuries for standing still. Or the clergy tear gassed from their own church where they were standing with the protesters so Trump could say “it’s a Bible.” I was surprised that neither him or the Bible burst into flames.
190,000 dead and 6,000,000 Americans infected and Trump said it was just one case coming in from China in February. In March it’s just 15 people and he has everything under control. Joe Biden warned America in January to prepare for the virus. Trump called it a hoax. When it got out of control Trump promoted quackery medicine, witch doctors and the My Pillow Guy home cures who has an F rating with the BBB.
Right wing armed civilian militia are assassinating federal officers and murdering American protesters. Most recently a 17 year-old from Illinois inspired by Trump goes to Wisconsin and kills two men. Crazed violent mobile armed white supremacist caravans are crossing our borders shooting protesters hiding behind the Blue Lives Matter movement. These stable government hating domestic terrorists are stalking 1st Amendment participators who oppose Trump, making our country less safe adding fuel to the fire. Now they decide who and why someone gets shot in the back. Vigilantes are criminals. Law and order in safe communities includes due process of the law. Our prosecutors and judges are the deciders not the older boys with toys playing army. This is Trump’s Tea Party America. When he’s done beating and killing the opposition those left will do as he says or they will become the opposition. Double Duh!
Never in America did I think that an individual who was unworthy of taking the Boy Scout Oath would have any support to become president.
The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population with 25% of all COVID-19 related deaths worldwide and Trump says “it is what it is.”
Trump’s record of death, unemployment, debt, corruption, theft and betrayal of the U.S. and mayhem on the opposition is the same vision he has for the next 4 years. America deserves better than Trump even if they are Trump supporters.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
