In some ways social distancing has brought us together.
Together learning.
From researchers at the highest levels ... to the citizens of northeast Indiana ... we are all learning as we progress through the COVID-19 saga.
The more we learn about COVID-19, the more we realize that much of what we knew was only a small part of the picture, misleading or false.
Numbers, recommendations, reports and research range from frustrating to fascinating.
Last week a reader wrote:
After reading your article about the rise of COVID-19 cases in Noble County, my math calculations still have the percent below 0.6% of the population, using the number of Noble County residents diagnosed and the Noble County population.
That percent will not excite many. Is that why the news media doesn’t use percentages?
I am still being careful myself.
We told the reader that our goal is to portray as accurately as possible the information that we receive from health care professionals, state and local officials and other reliable sources.
When we forwarded the reader’s question to Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff, he replied:
My father used to say, “Figures lie and liars figure.”
There are lots of ways to look at the stats using the same database or subsets of it. The idea of a pandemic fatality rate in the general population of 0.6%, which is what I think you are discussing, is still six times the rate for influenza. But fewer people contract influenza because of the flu vaccine.
If you look at the subset of people over 70 years of age, the percentage of death is much greater. Conversely, if you look at the subset of children, the percentage of death is very small.
I recommend looking at the raw numbers and thinking of them as the people they represent.
Another Noble County reader, a senior citizen who has been social distancing since March, asked if she should get the free testing for COVID-19 available at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, even though she expects her odds of testing positive are close to zero.
Dr. Gaff replied:
The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 may not cause symptoms in nearly half of the people infected by it.
The recommendation to get tested is part of our attempt to find the virus in the people who might be unknowingly spreading it.
With the lifestyle and precautions you describe, the odds are very small that you have COVID-19. But those odds are not zero.
You may find that family and friends you encounter without a mask or social distancing are not taking the same precautions you are.
If we can find the virus where it is hiding and isolate the victims long enough for them to no longer be contagious, we might be able to slow or even stop the spread of this pandemic.
On a personal level, the short answer to the question “Do I still need to get tested?” is no.
However, if the question is “Will it help us fight the spread of the pandemic?” the answer is yes.
Knowledge is power and the knowledge of where the virus is hiding will contribute to our power in this fight against COVID-19.
Please do get tested and encourage all your friends and family to do so also if they qualify for free testing.
Be safe and stay healthy.
Every test that is done helps researchers and officials to better understand where we stand with COVID-19.
The most important bit of learning for each of us right now is that even though Indiana is “opening up,” the risk of contracting COVID-19 — and becoming very ill — remains.
The risk, perhaps, is less. But it remains.
At some point soon — when she is well enough — a Noble County woman who had been very careful with social distancing will tell her story. Recently she let down her guard. She started socializing without wearing a mask. She is now hospitalized, with a COVID-19 story to tell when she has the strength.
