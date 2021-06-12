To the editor:
Thursday night we went to the Outdoor Theatre to hear the DeKalb Baron Brigade, but we heard more talk than music!
I can't for the life of me understand people who attend music programs but talk nonstop! How disrespectful to the kids who worked so hard and practiced long hours to provide a nice program. What happened to respect? We expect respect from our kids, but those who talk during the entire program certainly don't set a good example.
We were really disappointed and hope for more concern for the performers and others who really want to hear can do so without all the talking during the entire program.
Shirley Hall
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.