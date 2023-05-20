25 years ago
• Wee Haven Industries, now Alliance Industries at 901 E. Quincy St., in Garrett celebrated its 40th anniversary with a short program featuring remarks by Mayor Herb Kleeman and Senator Robert Meeks. The sheltered workshop began in the early 1950s above Hoeffel’s Meat Market in downtown Garrett and as its number of students grew, operating under the incorporated name of DeKalb County Association for the Developmentally Disabled and a board of directors was formed.
(0) comments
