To the Editor:
To our Community Learning Center Cafe supporters, partners and customers:
We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your support and loyalty as our supporters, partners and customers. You have each been an integral piece to helping us teach and learn job skills. Our employees have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know many of you. Working in the cafe was a highlight of their week for many.
Unfortunately, Friday, Aug. 4, will be our last day open for consistent day-to-day operations. However, we will continue to open for special events held at the CLC. If you are planning an event and would like the cafe open, please contact Julie with the CLC or us directly, and we will do our best to make it possible. Stay tuned to our Facebook page and website for future information on when the cafe will be open.
If you're interested in continuing to support us in our other job training programs stop by and see us in Albion. We sell Southside Seasoning Salt, birdhouses, delicious chocolate dipped pretzel rods and various pieces of art ... all made by us!
We are also always looking for area businesses to partner with for our job training programs. Looking for rewarding employment? Become a work mentor! Give me a call or send me an email today and I would love to discuss possibilities with you. Your support means so much to us!
Jalyssa Kessler
Community Career Director
The Arc Noble County Foundations
