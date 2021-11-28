McConnell, Trump rift could be good for Republicans
To the editor:
While the 2022 midterm elections haven’t happened yet, the few — yet key — 2021 elections have. These elections’ Republicans and national leaders like Kevin McCarthy and Ronna McDaniel both indicate that the party is considering taking a path in 2022 that is “Trump” inclusive. In addition to this, candidates for the 2022 Congressional races appear to be fighting for the well-regarded Trump endorsement, with the former president already making 52 endorsements for 2022, some of which go against incumbent Republicans.
This fight by the former president to primary incumbents that are well established among constituents makes it a difficult situation for all involved. It pushes the idea that you cannot win without it. This isn’t entirely true or false and heavily relies on location and demographics. Regardless, at the time of writing, Trump holds the interest of 40% to 50% of the party, indicating that his base is still very large.
Although Trump can push a candidate through a primary, it is expected that Trump-endorsed candidates will not fare well in highly competitive swing races. The president’s exit polls in January were low — 39% approving and 58% disapproving — indicating that Trump’s endorsement doesn’t matter much to liberal and centrist voters. This leads to the question of why the GOP would even follow a strategy that embraces Trump.
To start, they’re scared to speak out. Trump is the de-facto leader of the party. He’s pulling the strings, in a sense. To go against him would isolate his base, which is 50% of the party. Prominent leaders, who also have elections to win the same year in Trump-popular districts, don’t want to ruin their reputation. This is indicative of poor and, more importantly, weak leadership.
The party has been weakened, and is now crumbling, to a billionaire former-president who was voted out after one term because the leadership refuses to act on what they seem to know, or at least half know, is right.
The expected — and preferred — way to counter the former president would be a well-focused effort by key GOP members to move away from him and restore the leadership’s interests, but nothing has been embraced yet. McCarthy, the GOP House leader, is still speculating and has been since January, embracing the former president’s base in the 2022 House elections.
Partially to the contrary, GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell has taken a different approach. Trump and the senator’s relationship has never been fantastic, but recent news shows that they both dislike each other. In an interview by the Washington Post, Trump stated that McConnell is “only a leader because he raises a lot of money and doles it out.” In the same publication, McConnell was interviewed and asked if he would “have voted to convict Trump if that vote had been held while he was still president?” The senator tiptoed through the question, not giving a definitive yes or no.
This rift between McConnell and Trump is good for the party if perceived with the correct attitude. If McConnell and other leadership quit embracing Trump and move to a more broad, inclusive and moderate strategy, they will likely have a much better chance in 2022 and 2024 than they do under Trump.
Paul Bowman
Albion
Log In
