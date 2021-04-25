25 years ago
• Jerry Pallotta, the author of numerous themed alphabet and counting books, autographed dozens of books for students at the Noble County Young Authors Conference at East Noble High School. The students in grades 1-8 heard talks and presentations by eight other speakers.
