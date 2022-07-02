To the Editor:
There is so much to do during the 4th of July weekend in Noble County, Indiana! You can Celebrate the 4th of July in Albion, Rome City, Ligonier and Kendallville this weekend. Here are things to do for Independence Day in northeastern Indiana, including details on where to see fireworks.
Traditional events and fireworks include:
Roberts Farm, located at 2085 W 900 N, Wawaka, IN 46794, is hosting an Open Sheep & Goat Show on Saturday, July 2! The event runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with free parking. **Showing Fee for Sheep & Goats apply. There will be inflatables, strawberry sundaes, and more! You don't want to miss it!
Patriotic Tie-Dye Fun at Chain O' Lakes State Park, on Saturday, July 2 from 1-4 p.m. ***Bring one white cotton item to the Sand Lake Nature Center. Park will provide the patriotic dye colors and rubber bands. Park will sell Chain O' Lakes State Park white t-shirts to tie-dye. Cost is $10 each; youth size small-adult size 2 XL. Cash only. While supplies last.
The Fireworks over Sylvan Lake, on Saturday, July 2 in Rome City, beginning at dusk. Food trucks will also be available.
Diamond Lake Fireworks on Sunday, July 3, in Ligonier at dusk.
Philharmonic Patriotic Pops with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic at Bixler Lake in Kendallville on Monday, July 4, at 8:30 p.m. Please bring a blanket or chair. This event is free and open to the public!
Grace Caswell
Albion
