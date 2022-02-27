90 years ago
• Ora Mullholland, who possesses quite an “antique” complex in Kendallville, has on display in the Mulholland pool room windows, four pictures of President Lincoln that are attracting much attention. One shows Lincoln splitting rails; another shows him with his wife and two sons while at the White House; the third is a fine portrait of Lincoln, while the fourth is a photograph of Lincoln’s funeral car, with the capitol building in the background.
