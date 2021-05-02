To the editor:
St. Martin's Healthcare offers special women's health days throughout the year. If you are a resident of DeKalb or Noble counties, are uninsured or under insured, you may be eligible to receive a free pap smear and pelvic exam as well as a bone density screening (provided by DeKalb Health).
Francine's Friends Mobile Mammography provides services in their mobile coach four times a year at the clinic. Priority for mammograms is given first to patients of St. Martin's; however, the public may be eligible as space allows.
Our next three dates are June 30, Sept. 22 and Nov. 17.
To schedule an appointment for these lifesaving preventative diagnostic tests, please call St. Martin's Healthcare at 260-357-0077!
Destiney Douglas
Clinic coordinator
Garrett
