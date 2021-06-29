To the editor:
We would like to thank the team from SDI for installing a wheelchair ramp at our home on June 25 — United Way Day of Caring! As it started raining early morning, we figured the project would be canceled. As I looked out the window I saw close to 25 people had already gathered and they proceeded to set up tents/awnings.
We feel so very blessed and appreciate all the hard work these men and women did as it continued to rain most of the day. To everyone involved that made this all possible, we can't thank you enough!
Thank you, thank you, thank you ...
Irene and Ray Goe and family
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.