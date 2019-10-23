To the editor:
If there is anyone in Auburn who lives up to their name, it is Mike Ley.
M - Moral. He is a Christian who allows his Christian beliefs and values to guide his personal and professional decisions. “M” is also for Motivated. Mike is motivated to listen and learn . Mike conducted a listening tour to gain insight from groups such as seniors, pastors, businesses, government and youth. Mike held numerous group forums. Over 300 individuals attended a forum. Mike himself, not his campaign, has knocked on over 5,000 doors and spoken with more than 1,500 individuals. Mike’s continual Motivation to listen and learn from our citizens will make Auburn even better!
I - Innovative Mike is a forward thinker whose innovative ideas will make Auburn an even better city than it is now. Once such idea is his proposal for an Under/Overpass that will allow for better connectivity from southern DeKalb County into Auburn. His projects like the Community Bridge and the Auburn Community Commons will open up new opportunities. Mike’s idea to improve the city’s parks by providing each park with a unique feature/theme will offer citizens, of all ages, enhanced experiences. Mike’s idea for the implementation of a Youth Advisory Council and the Citizens Academy will allow our youth and all citizens the opportunity to get involved. The citizens that take advantage of these opportunities will be able to contribute their own innovative ideas!
K - Kind. He has been involved with the United Way for over 20 years. He chaired The United Day of Caring Event, and he has been behind the construction of dozens of projects that have improved the lives of many and helped beautify the city! Mike knows how to obtain the resources to further enhance our city aesthetically. He volunteers to construct anything that is needed for the choir at County Line Church of God. Our schools and youth have benefited from Mike’s kindness as a volunteer Junior Achievement instructor. He spent many years protecting the citizens as a volunteer EMT and volunteer firefighter!
E - Excited. Mike has served on the Fair Board for over two decades and is the VP of the Fair Board. Mike and his wife, Sara Ley, have worked to make sure that the vendors and rides are up and running far before we ever make that first loop around the courthouse square. Thank you for putting smiles on hundreds of thousands of faces! He brings Energy to countless other community events.
L - Leader. Mike has successfully led a profitable business in Auburn for 15 years. As founder and owner of Signature Construction, Mike has been involved in the creation and construction of the DeKalb County Outdoor Theatre, DeKalb County Community Foundation, and the Women’s Care Center, to name a few. Mike has over 40 years in managing construction projects. There is not a more qualified person to lead and oversee any upcoming infrastructure: roads, sidewalks, utilities, etc.
E - Experienced. Mike has 21 years experience in municipalities. He served as the Building Commissioner of Auburn for 13 years and also worked along the side on Mayor Rohm for eight years. Mike has first-hand experience on how Auburn works. He understands how intricately all city departments keep the city running smoothly. He has worked diligently to maintain outstanding relationships with all departments during his time as Building Commissioner and as a private business owner.
Y - Years. Mike’s years working with the city’s government officials and city departments make Mike the most qualified candidate to become the mayor and to oversee Auburn’s $90 million budget. Finally, “Y” is for Yet! His best years are yet to come as mayor!
Please join us in selecting the candidate who truly exceeds the letters in his name!
Tamera (Brinkman) Weber and Thomas Brinkman
Daughter and father
Auburn
