To the editor:
One of the inspiring elements about the people of Ukraine is their unity in the face of a great threat. Many of us in the United States view the unity of the Ukrainian people with some degree of envy: The last decade has brought a level of toxic political polarization and division to our republic.
If we are to thrive as a nation again, we must come together and see one another as fellow citizens. I am concerned about those who proudly fly a flag in their front yard that says “F Joe Biden.” That crude, hateful, unpatriotic message is not helpful in bringing us together and moving us forward. I find myself wondering if those communicating this kind of crude, hateful political message think of the children walking by, or reflect on the kind of example they are setting for those who are trying to listen to their better angels. Is it helpful to wear clothing that says “Anti Biden Social Club?” Do we invite others into a better conversation by affixing decals with upraised middle fingers on the back of our cars and trucks? How do we expect to raise a generation of healthy children when they see adults acting and speaking in crude, hateful, disrespectful, unpatriotic ways?
Scripture encourages us to pray for our leaders, and not demean or threaten them. Ephesians 4:29 says: “Don’t use foul or abusive language. Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them.”
Let’s lift up our leaders and help them be their best. Let what we say, and the flags we fly, encourage others and point the way to a better, more just, kinder, and more peaceful world.
Mark Owen Fenstermacher
Auburn
