To Auburn and Garrett for cooperating to help their communities win selection as one of Indiana’s first six Rural Opportunity Zones.
To the town of Waterloo for seeing its vision of the new Waterloo Veterans Memorial Park become reality with the start of construction last week.
To Paul Leathers of the Sons of the American Legion, who was named Rome City Citizen of the Year, and Miller's Super Valu, chosen as Rome City Business of the Year.
To the city of Kendallville, where persistence paid off with $600,000 in funding to revamp the downtown corridor on the city’s sixth application for the grant.
