25 years ago
• Ruth Middleton-Gentry of Hamilton and bookkeeper at Bill Yoder Ford in Garrett was honored with other members of her 1950s baseball team when they were inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame and the Manitoba Hall of Fame. Middleton-Gentry was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba was among 17 of 64 new inductees attending the celebration of those who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She was drafted out of Canada by the Chicago Colleens in 1950, and played against the Fort Wayne Daisies several times. An outfielder, she later played with the Battle Creek Belles.
