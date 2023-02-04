To the Editor:
Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties, would like to thank Maddie Sherman and the team at BZ Automotive Group in Ligonier, Indiana, for their generous donation of coats, hats, mittens, and scarves to help the community. BZ Autos had a “Seasons of Giving” drive at the end of the year and were blessed with many brand new and gently used coats, handmade scarves and hats and all sizes of gloves and mittens.
We passed those donations on the the B.A.B.E. Store at Life and Family Services and to the Central Noble Food Pantry — both agencies were so thankful for the gift of warmth they passed on to their friends, neighbors and clients they serve.
Thank you BZ Automotive Group for making a difference in the lives of so many of our community members and for LIVING UNITED with us!
Denise Landers
Crossroads United Way
