90 years ago
• Lawrence Breechbill and Wilbur Pollard, who are on a hitch-hiking tour through the East, dropped home folks a line yesterday from Pennsylvania, indicating that they will be home soon. The boys left Kendallville one week ago in the morning and reached Washington, D.C., the next evening, which is some record for hitchhiking. They have visited Philadelphia, Baltimore, Annapolis and other eastern points. They slept in a barn one night and in a highway truck parked along the road another night. But they are surely having a lot of fun and learning something for their good every day.
