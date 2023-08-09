To the Editor:
My name is Karime Masson. I am the current vice president of the Board of Directors for the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
I am so proud to be a part of this board and all the hard work we put into the care for the animals at our shelter.
I am even more proud of our director, Adrienne Long, and her hard-working staff. Working at a shelter is not easy work. It is not only physically challenging but it can be very emotionally challenging. The emotional toll of working in a shelter is not something people often consider when they think of a shelter. Those challenges are only surpassed by the success of placing a deserving dog in their forever home or finding homes for a litter of kittens.
I would encourage anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about our wonderful shelter we have in Steuben County to reach out to our staff or stop in for a visit. Thank you.
Karime Masson
Fremont
