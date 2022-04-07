To the editor:
Indiana Policy Review columnist Leo Morris, in last Wednesday’s featured opinion here, expressed his own confoundment at Governor Holcomb’s veto of HEA 1041, which would bar transgender girls from competing on girls’ interscholastic teams. In doing so, Morris suggested Holcomb had failed to bow sufficiently before the altar of Hoosier “conservative values.” (Not one to be pigeon-holed, Governor Holcomb had just signed into law the no-permit firearms bill. Go figure.)
Morris is guided by 18th-century British lawmaker and political philosopher Edmund Burke, the original conservative, who urged governments to be cautious in promoting rapid change in society, lest chaos ensue. Morris takes to task most of his fellow latter-day conservatives, Holcomb included, for neglectfully throwing open the gates to all manner of “fringe radicalism” in the past two generations.
Walking in Burke’s footsteps, I guess, Morris skeptically marvels about how shifting public attitudes regarding stereotypical male/female roles and prerogatives had evolved so quickly, with “blinding speed,” he says. OK, time does fly, but 101 years have passed since men allowed that, in fact, women could competently vote, having already waited 150 years for that modest concession. Several generations of American mothers and their daughters lived and died ... waiting in line to cast a ballot.
Justice delayed is justice denied. Each unique person has but one life, a limited supply of precious days on this earth, born with an equal claim to its bounty. “Not so fast!” are not the words of comfort for which tens of millions wait ... America’s communities of the poor, the non-white, the non-Christian, the LGBTQ, the aged, disabled, displaced, battered, excluded, ostracized or persecuted. Burke is no hero for the marginalized, having once devised a go-slow plan for abolishing slavery. Go slow?
Waxing about the good old days should not be our brand; rather, we Americans should be impatient to advance justice for those whose civil, legal, and economic rights have languished on the go-slow plan for centuries.
Jim Nixon
Kendallville
