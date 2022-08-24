To the Editor:
The Open Class Committee for the Noble County Fair would like to thank the advertising sponsors: Palmer Farms, Klink Trucking LLC, Rose Vista Farms and B&J Berries; along with division sponsors: Bernie Lawson, Ken and Sharon Cripe, Ladybug Extension Homemakers Club and committee members. Without their support we would not be able to give out ribbons and prize money to the Best of Show and First- and Second-place winners.
The Best of Show winners for 2022 are: Special of pre-1914 war artifact, Amanda Blackman; special of glass animal figurine under 4 inches, Sherry Gaby-Ostermeier; Fruits & Vegetables, Dennis Parr; Preserved Foods, Judy Privett; Prepared Foods, Sara Weeks; Comforters, Afghans & Quilts, Julia Kessler; Sewing, Layne Targarrt; Needlework, Sandra Parr; Crafts ages 1-13, Aiden Tuttle; ages 20 & up, Tina Renkenberger; Antiques, Jack Gaby; Plants & Flowers, Christy Liggett; Art Show ages 1-13, Brock Targarrt; ages 14-19, Katie Peters; and 20 & up, Karna Ley.
We also want to thank the many volunteers that support the committee during the fair. Without these volunteers we would not be able to display the more than 275 entries: Aletha Clugston, Barbara Miller, Dan and Jean Replogle, ARC, Nancy VanGassel, Donna Frey, Ellen Campbell, Sharon Cripe, Tina Anderson, Peny Phares, Mary Cook, Jerri Gage; and committee members, Connie Hayes, Bre Targarrt, Diane Boesenberg, Abigail Larrison, Becky Thompson, Rose Craig, Tim and Jack Gaby, Advisor Abigail Creigh and Chairperson Lorna Jo Atz.
Volunteers make Open Class possible. Anyone wishing to be on the committee or help during the fair, please contact Lorna at 215-5054. We look forward to your entry in 2023.
Jo Atz
Ligonier
