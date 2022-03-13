To the editor:
With the passage of HB1296, allowing permitless carry of firearms, Representative Denny Zent has made another disappointing vote. Rather than listen to professionals who know, his vote has led to the passage of a bad bill, one that Governor Holcolmb should not sign into law.
This is not a partisan issue. The highest ranking police officer in Indiana — Superintendent Carter, appointed by a Republican — has roundly denounced this measure. How could Mr. Zent vote against the police’s wishes? Is it because a majority of Hoosiers want Indiana to be like the Wild West?
The truth is that multiple polls have shown that up to 90% of Hoosiers do not want no-permit carry laws. Why is that? It's because most Hoosiers are decent, caring people who know that gun violence is an epidemic in this state.
State Senator Sue Glick, a fellow Republican, voted against this bill, by the way.
A responsible gun-owner would agree that having a system of well-regulated licensing leads to better public safety, not the other way around. Mr. Zent seems to disagree.
Mike Travis
Angola
Candidate for State Representative, District 51
