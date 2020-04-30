To the editor,
I’m supporting Mike Watson for DeKalb County Commissioner.
I’ve known Mike and Marion Watson for over 20 years. Jack and I consider them good friends. I know Mike to be a dedicated, loving family man, honest and hard working.
As fellow business owners, I know Mike to be a skilled manager, long term planner and problem solver. He’s very customer service driven.
I served with Mike on the Chamber of Commerce board and as Kiwanis Club officers. I know Mike to be a dedicated community leader, skilled at getting everyone working together. Mike believes in giving back to the community and continues to serve in leadership roles in several organizations.
Mike also has 19 years of experience in government, serving on the Auburn Plan Commission and as a City Councilman. Mike always understands the issues, listens to all sides, and makes good decisions.
Dedicated family man, skilled businessman, experienced community and government leader. There’s no doubt Mike is the candidate most qualified to serve DeKalb County. Mike has the experience, vision and skills we need in a county leader, especially with the new challenges COVID-19 will present.
I hope you’ll join me in casting a vote to elect Mike Watson as our next Commissioner.
Stay safe and well.
Joyce Hefty Covell
Auburn
