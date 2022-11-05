To the Editor:
First I'd like to apologize for not paying better attention in English class as you'll soon understand as I type this. With that being said here goes. I've been trying for several months now, reaching out to our mayor of Angola, Indiana, our governor of Indiana, and several ombudsman, trying to seek help on how to make changes to regulations and nursing homes and to be a voice for those who are not heard. Not only for the residents but staff as well.
These facilities are not visited on a regular basis. By law they are only regulated to be seen once a year by the Board of Health and the facility knows prior to the visit when they're coming. As I've reached out to several areas for help, I've only been told to try this number, or that's not what we do. I felt like the cry for help is going on deaf ears.
Complaints are being made, “20/20” even did a whole series on abuse in nursing homes, yet we still have no changes to regulations. The residents in these places are not just a means of money. They deserve compassion empathy, respect, kindness and gentleness.
It's sad when each day you can turn on the TV and see how much compassion and care there is for animals that are being mistreated. Or for the needs for a prisoner that are not being met. Which are honestly good causes, but we don't even give that much compassion toward those in a nursing home who are being mistreated abused and neglected. Up to and including the staff that deserve the same respect, and kindness.
So what I'm asking is to shed some light on this to bring it into the light and not keep it in darkness, that no one wants to talk about or hear. I'm hopeful that this doesn't go on deaf ears as well.
Angela Foley
Fremont
