Contact Glick, Abbott to urge progress on a center turn lane
To the editor:
I would like to reach out to the citizens of Kendallville and any others that have the misfortune of having to travel US Route 6 / North Street. The section of this road from its turn north on Ind Route 3 (Kroger — McDonald’s — CVS intersection) to Kendallville’s east industrial park is overdue for an upgrade and widening.
The present configuration is unsafe and often congested. Vehicles have to stop to make turns across the path of oncoming traffic while same direction traffic is bottled up waiting for the turn to be completed. By adding a center turn lane, as is present on the section of US 6 west of the Ind Route 3 intersection mentioned above, I would think the accident rate due to rear end and sideswipe collisions would be greatly reduced. Access to the many business along the route would be greatly enhanced.
Although US 6 is designated as a national route, it falls under the jurisdiction of the State of Indiana Department of Transportation. Therefore I am asking for your assistance in getting the ball rolling on getting this corridor reconstructed to add a center turn lane.
It took many years of planning (foot dragging) in Indianapolis and Mayor Handshoe having to go to the state capital after several fatalities on the west portion of this route before it was reconstructed. I’m asking that we start an email writing campaign to our elected officials, Sue Glick (Senator.Glick@iga.in.gov) and Dave Abbott (h82@iga.in.gov) to express our concerns and get the infrastructure improvements that we have paid for with our taxes.
Bob Pillers
Kendallville
