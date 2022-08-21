25 years ago
• The Avilla Town Council named Glen Wills as the new town marshal. Wills, 27, has been an officer with the town for 4 1/2 years and has a total of seven years of law enforcement experience. Wills is a graduate of Blackhawk Christian High School in Fort Wayne. He said he is excited about the opportunity the council has given him.
