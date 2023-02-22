To the Editor:
Mr. Garbacz’ recent editorial makes a good point but is also somewhat misleading. Yes, increased oil supply alone cannot guarantee lower gas prices. But to imply that it is not a factor by showing that increased supply does not always lower price should not suggest to us that supply and demand is ineffective.
Contrary to popular belief, oil companies do not set the price of oil. Rather it is determined by traders on worldwide commodity markets. If traders think the supply will be going down; due to something like the Ukraine war or OPEC cutting back production, then they will pay more for future oil and vice versa. I think most of President Biden’s critics understand that his asking Saudi Arabia to pump more oil was a short term action. He is not thinking long term and as Mr. Garbacz rightly points out, it takes a long time to bring on new oil production. So to restrict exploration and drilling now is not planning for the future.
In 1968, gas was 40 cents a gallon, a new house was $15,000, a new car was $2,000 and a gallon of milk was 25 cents. Today we have $3.5 a gallon gas, $200,000 houses, $30,000 cars and milk is $3 a gallon. So inflation over this period for gas is actually a little less than housing, cars and milk. Plus a new i phone is what: $1,000 right now?
I can never quite understand why the public (myself included) is so tuned into the price of gas; yet there generally seems so little concern about these other price increases. One reason might be that gas prices are posted at every station; but we are not exposed to the prices of the other items in a similar manner. Another reason might be that cars, i phones and houses are things we can see, and touch and feel unlike energy which is mostly invisible. But our wonderful homes are not so great without fossil fuels to heat and cool them as well as light them. Our cars just sit in the garage without gas. And our i phone cannot be charged without electricity (most of which is produced from fossil fuels). So for the foreseeable future we will need to continue fossil fuel production.
Mr. Garbacz ends his editorial by suggesting that the problem is caused by oil company greed. This is so misleading. There have been many times when oil company profits have been less than today. The bottom line is that these companies make money based on the value of the oil in the ground that they control. If the price of oil goes up, then they make money and vice versa. In addition, producing oil is big business, which requires billion dollar investments every year ($23 billion at Exxon last year) to make sure that production continues in the future. (Mr. Garbacz’ figures for production are off by a factor of 1000. They should all be in millions of barrels per day.) If you calculate Exxon profits as a percent of sales, you will see it is about 13% in 2022. Apple profits as a percent of sales were 27% last year! But no one seems to think that they are greedy.
The bottom line is that in Capitalism, the goal is to get your customer’s money. Some companies do it well and thrive; others don’t and fail. So far it is working pretty well for the USA. But to continue, we need to insure supply for the most important commodity of all: energy.
Chris Otterstedt
Auburn
