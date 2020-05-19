To the editor:
I’m writing in support of Mike Watson for County Commissioner. We’ve taken the time to examine the positions of both Mike and his opponent. Mike is clearly the best choice for responsible county leadership going forward! We’ve observed Mike to be a man who has been deeply involved in service to his community for many years. These credentials coupled with decades as a successful businessman make him uniquely qualified. He understands the issues and knows the changes we need to make going forward.
Though Mike is a team player, he will also stand his ground when it comes to representing the best interest of DeKalb County residents. We don’t need another commissioner’s seat occupied by someone wishing to maintain the status quo.
Mike will be proactive rather than reactive in his decisions impacting DeKalb County’s future. I’m not implying that all the decisions made by our commissioners have all been bad ones. But leadership in recent years has not always represented the best interest of the citizen. There have been a number of issues where they seemed woefully out of touch. Case in point — they chose to overspend on an expensive community corrections building, when at the same time our jail was in terrible condition and in great need of upgrade. This was a decision Mike Watson rightfully opposed. If we don’t build a jail voluntarily, there will likely come a time in the very near future, when we will be legally required to do so.
Another example of questionable judgment by our commissioners is the consideration of a new highway department to be built on land situated near DeKalb High School. This stance seems to demonstrate a lack of concern for the citizens footing the bill. The county already owns land where the department could easily relocate without the expense of additional ground. Beyond that, the location near the high school is a busy thoroughfare. Aside from the obvious eyesore this would create, ingress and egress conducted by the department would certainly add more traffic to an already well traveled road. Mike Watson favors using land we already own for these purposes.
We have 200 miles of unpaved roads. We have 200 acres of county land with no plans for “best use.” Why is that? Isn’t that the job of our commissioners? There are many drainage matters not being tended. These represent systemic issues that must be addressed. Mike believes we need a fresh perspective and approach to governing our county. One that aggressively looks out for the best interest of the citizen. One that attracts new business and residents to the area. Mike’s approach is to research the issues, take the time to get input from “all” those involved, then make an informed decision based on those findings. This approach to problem solving would serve our county well.
I have followed the campaigns of both Mike Watson and his opponent. Mike is highly motivated to serve his community in the capacity of County Commissioner. Even before he’s been elected, Mike has regularly met with the agencies and citizens who will be impacted by our commissioner’s decisions. He has worked tirelessly to invest and involve himself with the issues he will be facing as commissioner. Something very few candidates ever do. I have followed both men running for this position on social media. Mike posts almost daily regarding issues that affect our daily lives. His opponent rarely posts anything.
I want someone who is enthusiastic about the position he intends to hold. I want someone who will help facilitate decisions that are in my best interest. Someone who believes my voice matters. Someone who will ensure the success of our county both now and for many years to come. Please join me in casting your vote for Mike Watson for County Commissioner.
Matthew Wayne Murray
Auburn
