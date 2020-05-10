To the editor:
After watching a segment on TV about parents becoming concerned with their children’s school situation and learning progress due to COVOD-19 interrupting their educational routine, it dawned on me that maybe people will realize just how much teachers do.
Parents noted that they can encourage their children to read but they can’t teach them science, etc. They are concerned that this time away from school will affect educational growth. The e-learning is something but it’s not the same as attending school.
For too long, teachers have been taken for granted. Hopefully, this new situation in which we find ourselves, will wake up the nation to the huge impact teachers and schools have on children's lives and just how important they are.
Maybe now teachers won’t be looked down upon and comments like “They have all summer off!” and “Why should teachers get higher pay?” will stop. Maybe now they will be appreciated for the hard work they do and the caring they feel. Maybe now teachers will get the respect they so deserve. We can only hope!
Deanna Shuman
Angola
