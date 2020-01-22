Police accountability can be a controversial subject to approach, especially when it comes on the heels of an incident involving deadly force.
On one hand, we want to trust law enforcement to make sound decisions regarding our public safety; to lionize them as the absolute good guys; and to hold the thin blue line. On the other hand, it is clear to many that police are given such a serious and awesome task to protect us, that checks and balances are critical to maintain responsible policing.
I believe both can be true.
But it doesn’t matter what I believe. It doesn’t matter what a newspaper or a police department believes. It doesn’t even matter what the social media crowd believes. What matters is what the law says.
According to the law, information held by the government is essential knowledge. The Indiana General Assembly recognizes the gravity of this in its preamble to the Access to Public Records Act. Indiana code section 5-14-3-1 states in part:
“A fundamental philosophy of the American constitutional form of representative government is that government is the servant of the people and not their master. Accordingly, it is the public policy of the state that all persons are entitled to full and complete information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of those who represent them as public officials and employees.”
Those are weighty words. Toward that end, the Legislature devotes special attention to law enforcement entities when drafting the access laws. Approximately one-third of the Indiana Access to Public Records Act speaks directly to law enforcement. Some sections include mandatory disclosability requirements and some are focused on ensuring certain material is protected and cannot be used to compromise an investigation
In my travels around the state speaking to any and all kinds of police — from local township constables to the Indiana State Police administration — I have found that our public safety personnel welcomes answerability. Whether it takes the form of a daily log requirement or the use of body worn cameras, law enforcement takes its duty to the public seriously.
Creating a paper trail of activity is a mechanism that law enforcement agencies can utilize to demonstrate the good work they do. When a newspaper or constituent seeks that paper trail, it is not for the express purpose of demonizing decisions or casting police activity in a false or unflattering light, but rather to illuminate and contextualize the actions of public safety agencies.
Take for example the daily log requirement enumerated at Indiana code section 5-14-3-5. Law enforcement agencies are to create a record of dispatch each time an officer responds to a call and release mandatory information within 24 hours. Without exception. Sometimes these interactions are routine and innocuous and do not require much documentation — a locked-out car or a mundane administrative task. Other situations are quite serious and require more detail such as a crime in progress or, rarely, a police action shooting.
The documentation and subsequent disclosure of paperwork associated with these events is not meant to frustrate public safety efforts or investigations. The public records generated pursuant to police action is proof that the system designed to protect us is working correctly and efficiently.
Scrutiny and criticism, though at times naturally difficult to accept, are good things. As a public official, I welcome diverse and opposing views. It makes me better at my job — iron sharpens iron and so forth. You have to have thick skin to be a civil servant, and rightfully so. I work on behalf of Indiana taxpayers therefore my duty is first and foremost to serve the public. Demanding transparency from the stewards of our trust and resources is crucial.
And so it is with police. The important work they do cannot be undervalued as is their duty to be accountable to the public they serve. It is a delicate balance. Disclosure of public records, especially when they contain sensitive information, is at times an uncomfortable proposition. In a free democratic society, however, accountability on the part of our government is absolutely essential and a right we should not take for granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.