Luke H. Britt was appointed by Gov. Mike Pence in August 2013 to serve as Indiana’s Public Access Counselor, a non-partisan office dedicated to preserving the access rights of the public and educating government officials on their responsibilities under Indiana’s access laws. Now the longest-serving PAC in state history, he previously served as an attorney and operations manager for the Indiana State Department of Health and as an attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services after beginning his career in private practice in Johnson County, Indiana.