25 years ago
• A team of shufflers at Sunset Park in Kendallville won a tournament sponsored by the Fort Wayne Park Department. Team members are Oscar Deetz, Dale Schlinbeckler and Leona Friend, all of Kendallville Glen Fike of Fort Wayne and Carol Phelp of the Fort Wayne Community Center. The Sunset Park Shuffleboard Club plays several times a week throughout the summer.
