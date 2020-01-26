25 years ago
• Garrett Fire Chief Harry Jackson said Doug Payton’s decision to install three smoke detectors in a duplex where he lived saved the lives of eight people who were at home when a fire ignited inside one of the two apartments in the 100 block of North Ijams Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.