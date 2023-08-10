Flowers in Auburn are beautiful Aug 10, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:Once again the flowers around our Courthouse, and downtown, are absolutely beautiful. Thank you to those involved in making that happen!Peggy SouderAuburn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Spencerville man to serve 140 years behind bars for abuse of infant twins Trine launching BSIS at Detroit site Fort Wayne rail group buys Pleasant Lake depot New beginnings for Fremont Celeb hairstylist John Barrett dead aged 66: ‘His superpower was making clients feel like the most beautiful people in the world” Harry Styles partied with Canadian actress Taylor Russell after seeing her new play Prince Harry shops for Meghan after reports their marriage was in trouble Sydney Sweeney says she’s no longer treated like a ‘human’ Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhat's with all the General Motors vehicles at former Auburn Auction Park?Former DeKalb ag teacher, FFA sponsor, accused of stealing equipment, scrap metalFormer McKenney-Harrison PTO president accused of stealing PTO fundsMan killed in Fox Lake Road crashJail BookingsThree regional hospitals get five-star CMS ratingRailroad pays off mortgage with countyPolice BlotterJail BookingsKelly Bowker Images Videos CommentedAuburn board holds firm on ending lease (1)Support County Commissioner's voting to opt-out (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Spencerville man to serve 140 years behind bars for abuse of infant twins Trine launching BSIS at Detroit site Fort Wayne rail group buys Pleasant Lake depot New beginnings for Fremont Celeb hairstylist John Barrett dead aged 66: ‘His superpower was making clients feel like the most beautiful people in the world” Harry Styles partied with Canadian actress Taylor Russell after seeing her new play Prince Harry shops for Meghan after reports their marriage was in trouble Sydney Sweeney says she’s no longer treated like a ‘human’
