To the Editor:
How many Americans know that the 4th of July is about the Declaration of Independence, and that it is the foundation of our U.S. Constitution.
It invokes God’s name four times:
As a lawgiver, the author of “the laws of nature and of nature’s God;”
As a maker, the “Creator” who endowed us with our unalienable rights;
As a judge, “the Supreme Judge of the world;”
and as a protector, “Divine Providence” to whom we look for protection.
In the Declaration, we accused King George of violating “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” It meant King George was violating the will of God and the laws of the Bible that were our foundation. The Declaration shows that God was the author of good government according to natural law.
The U.S. Constitution, as well as the constitutions of the states, were not the sources of our rights, but rather written guarantees of rights that had been granted by God.
There are groups of the elite class who don't like our Declaration of Independence. They reject it because it evokes the existence of God. When you take God out of the equation, it enables power-hungry bureaucrats and politicians to seize those rights.
It is apparent their agenda is to convince America that rights are derive from government, not God. Misrepresenting the nation's founding documents, appears to be more policy than accidental.
Months ago, Kamala Harris while giving a speech, omitted God “the Creator.” And both Joe Biden and Barack Obama regularly omitted the Declaration’s reference to “the Creator.” God is one of the most integral parts of the Declaration of Independence.
Our individual “unalienable” rights come from our Creator, not from the will of King George, or a government, or from a ruling class. Rights granted by a government can be taken away by a government; but Rights granted by the Creator can never be taken away.
The Founders of this country warned us about what would happen if we would drift away from the foundations that our freedoms rested upon. Founding Father William Penn said it best when he stated, “Men must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants.”
Therefore, with all of the problems we have in America, and there are many, the only solution is to turn back to God, and the foundations of the Declaration of Independence.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee (formerly of Shipshewana)
