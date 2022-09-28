Increased Diversity in Clinical Trials is Crucial

Everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat and survive cancer. That

is why I recently traveled to Washington, DC, to ask our elected officials to support legislation

that would increase the diversity of enrollees in clinical trials.

The DIVERSE Trials Act could expand enrollment opportunities and improve clinical trial

diversity by ensuring that the trial sponsors can cover associated costs, like lodging and

transportation, and tools to make access to lifesaving clinical trials more equitable and ensure

trial participants are more socioeconomically, geographically and racially diverse.

I let our Congressman Banks’ (R-IN) office know that patients overwhelmingly want to participate in clinical trials but often face barriers and that we must ensure that those battling cancer can access the newest treatment options.

Christine Yoder

Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)

Shipshewana

