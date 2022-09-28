Increased Diversity in Clinical Trials is Crucial
Everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat and survive cancer. That
is why I recently traveled to Washington, DC, to ask our elected officials to support legislation
that would increase the diversity of enrollees in clinical trials.
The DIVERSE Trials Act could expand enrollment opportunities and improve clinical trial
diversity by ensuring that the trial sponsors can cover associated costs, like lodging and
transportation, and tools to make access to lifesaving clinical trials more equitable and ensure
trial participants are more socioeconomically, geographically and racially diverse.
I let our Congressman Banks’ (R-IN) office know that patients overwhelmingly want to participate in clinical trials but often face barriers and that we must ensure that those battling cancer can access the newest treatment options.
Christine Yoder
Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)
Shipshewana
