To the editor:
Marty Grimm is in her first term as a County Council at-large member and prior she termed out as the DeKalb County Clerk for eight years. Therefore, she has government experience by managing Clerk's office of 15 employees. She ran the Clerk’s office very conservatively. Prepared three years of budgets and now she is working on the other side by approving all county budgets as County Council member.
As a taxpayer, she herself would not want to raise taxes. She wishes to continue serving the DeKalb County residents for another term.
Vote Martha (Marty) Grimm.
Tracy Walters
Auburn
