To the editor:
You talk about the mess in the world today. Let me tell you about some good people.
Grandma, as I call her, and me, getting into 80 years old. But talk about good people like friends and neighbors and in-laws and our kids and grandkids and also great. They know who they are.
There is still lots of good people. Boy, how they help us.
Leo Debes and Grandma
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.