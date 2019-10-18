To the editor:
I have a unique view of the 2019 Auburn mayoral race. I am in the core of the Sarah Payne for Auburn Campaign. This gives me a “behind the curtain” viewpoint. I have been behind curtains many times: nonprofits, churches, and established community businesses. Usually what I find is that leaders often let me down, motives aren’t exactly what I thought and integrity is often lacking.
As I have gotten older I have discovered that integrity has become one of my most valued characteristics in people. How can you count on someone without trusting their integrity? Over the years I have witnessed Sarah’s unwavering integrity. I have watched her for hours answer hard-hitting questions both personal and professional. She is truthful, genuine, generous and thoughtful. Fine leaders do not do enough to truly even call their integrity into question. Good leaders have “integrity” when it doesn’t cost them. Great leaders hold themselves to the highest standards behind closed doors and when it will cost them. Sarah Payne is a great leader.
Motives are very important when deciding who and what to support. Sarah has attended over 20 meet and greets, park town halls, and house parties. She has also spent countess hours canvassing individual homes of Auburn. This was all so Sarah could get to know each neighborhood and have the opportunity to hear your issues and answer your questions. For Sarah your issues are her motivation. Fine leaders are willing to take the job but are often motivated by guilt. Good leaders are motivated by the idea of being the person leading the charge on a topic they agree with. Great leaders cannot rest. They are too busy researching, thinking, and discussing with others. Great leaders are motivated by their deepest desires to help and improve things. Sarah Payne is great leader.
Leadership can make or break any organization. Sarah’s leadership is proven. She has sat on countless boards. She is regularly invited to state level meetings, collaborations, and events because leaders outside our community recognize Sarah’s pivotal leadership role in Auburn. Not to mention, every professional position she has ever held was a leadership position. I have discovered that fine leaders do no harm to their cause. Good leaders make few waves and advance the cause slightly. Great leaders empower and inspire those around them to think bold and to see beyond the mountains. Great leaders then work with those around them to efficiently and effectively move those mountains. Sarah Payne is a great leader.
I have seen “behind Sarah Payne’s curtain.” I have witnessed her decades-long commitment to this community through giving her time, talents, and treasures to advancing Auburn. I can truly say without reservation that Sarah has pure motives, unquestionable integrity and is a great leader.
I am truly proud and honored to vote for Sarah Payne for Auburn!
Angel Taylor
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.