To the editor:
I am the general manager to Hampton Inn Auburn. Could you let readers know we are still open and even though travel is restricted we could help house anyone that can't stay at home due to a loved one being quarantined or help any hospital out to take over flow patients if needed.
We are local owned and private operated by Mr. Andy Patel who has been a resident of Auburn for over 20 years. We also would help local restaurants by our guest needing to eat take out. Thank you.
Karen Helfgott
General manager
Hampton Inn Auburn
