To the editor:
CLIMATE CHANGE. There may be climate change but it's not caused by people. LOOK UP MILANKOVITCH CYCLES. We know this to be true because at one time North America was a tropical rain forest, then later North America was in an ice age.
Recently people all over the world have protested, saying the government should do something about climate change. Maybe they should start at home first.
Louis Krock
LaOtto
