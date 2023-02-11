To the Editor:
I am responding to Courtney Butler and his comments about solar panels and farming on Jan. 31, 2023. Basically farming is growing crops that through the miracle of photosynthesis, energy production produce grain that can be used as feed for livestock to feed people. Solar panels are similar as the panels convert the sun’s energy to electricity to help people cook food, charge their electronics, and many other uses. Try to grow crops on ground that was once a factory or shopping mall.
When I look to the west from I-69 at Auburn I don’t see a barren waste land, I see farming for clean energy. I see energy harmony when looking at the wind farms in northwest Ohio, or west central Indiana. Crop production on the ground and electric generation above.
Just as the hoe gave way to the horse which gave way to the tractor. Coal, oil, and natural gas energy sources need to be replaced with wind and solar as an energy source for society. Our current generation needs to address the changes being witnessed in our current weather patterns caused by climate change, or 30-50 years down the road, it will be too late. We need to change our attitudes about energy production if future generations are to have the same opportunities as we do.
Tom Green
Pleasant Lake
