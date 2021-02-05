Receiving messages about free government money? If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a common grant scam.
This scam offers you free money in the form of a government grant but requires a fee in order to receive the funds. A Fort Wayne woman recently reported losing $800 to this scam. A friend from the woman’s church forwarded her a Facebook message with information for a $50,000 income-based government grant. Because the message was from a friend, the woman believed the information was legitimate. She continued the conversation and “applied” for the grant because she is low income and on disability. The profile turned out to be a scammer.
The woman was told to purchase $200 in eBay gift cards at a local Walgreens and provide the unique barcodes as payment. Then another $100 iTunes gift card, this continued until she had sent the scammers a total of $800 in gift cards.
Eventually, she received a congratulatory message requesting a photo of her driver’s license and verification of her home address. The message informed her that the grant would be delivered by 2 p.m. the next day. That day came, but the grant never did.
A later message, supposedly from Homeland Security, said the FedEx truck carrying her grant had been stopped and she needed to send another $2,000 in order for it to be released. That’s when she called her pastor, who advised her to call the police. The police informed her that she had been scammed.
The BBB offers some helpful tips to spot and avoid this scam:
• Free money doesn’t come easy. Scammers would have you believe that government grants are there for the taking. In reality, obtaining a government grant is an involved process, and one where the grant seeker pursues the funds, not the other way around. If someone is actively soliciting you to give you money, that’s a red flag that you are dealing with an imposter.
• Do not pay any money for a “free” government grant. If you have to pay money to claim a “free” government grant, it is not really free. A legitimate government agency will not ask you to pay an advanced processing fee. The only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies can be found at grants.gov.
• Check for look-alikes. A caller may say he is from the “Federal Grants Administration” — which does not exist. Be sure to do your research and see if an agency or organization is real. Find contact info on your own and call them directly to be sure the person you’ve heard from is not a scammer.
• Be careful with unsolicited calls asking for your banking information. Scammers will cold call, asking basic questions to see if you qualify for a grant, and then ask for your banking information saying they need to collect a one-time processing fee and directly deposit your money. Never provide this information to anyone who calls you.
If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
Marjorie Stephens is president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.