To three Angola Police officers from Department who went “above and beyond” to help a family in need Monday. Sgt. Brandon Booth, Officer Ethan Howe and Officer Brittany Otis spent more than $100 of their own money to buy the family a safe electric heater, after finding them using a “patio-style fireplace” to warm their home.
To Ken Metzger, who has donated more than $22,000 in cash and services to a park along the Auburn-Waterloo Trail, across the road from DeKalb High School.DeKalb County Commissioners voted Monday to name the site Metzger Park.
To organizers of LaGrange County Night to Shine 2021, who did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop the annual celebration for the local special needs community. This year’s Night to Shine is set for Feb. 12 as a drive-through event at the Shipshewana Trading Place Antique Auction barn.
